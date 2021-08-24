Netflix unveils its schedule of unreleased films until Christmas

The streaming platform has just revealed the schedule of its releases until the end of the year. On the program: explosive blockbusters and Oscar-calibrated auteur films.

Netflix is ​​planning around 40 new films until the end of the year that should get a lot of attention. On the program: explosive blockbusters, but also westerns, dramas, musicals, animated films and works calibrated for the Oscars.

September will be eclectic. Worth, a drama starring Michael Keaton on 9/11, will kick off on September 9 to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the World Trade Center attack. On the 24th, the platform will offer the cartoon My Little Pony: New Generation, new production derived from the famous license.

October will be marked by an equally diverse program. The period will be marked by the musical Diana, on the British Princess (October 1). The comedy Army of Thieves, first spin-off of Army of the dead by Zack Snyder, will be released right on time for Halloween on October 29. Jonathan Cohen makes an appearance as an Interpol cop in this film which centers on Ludwig Dieter, the vault breaker seen in Army of the dead.

November will be just as busy. Idris Elba (Pacific Rim) and Regina King (Watchmen) are some of the western headliners The Harder They Fall, whose cast is made up entirely of black actors. Scheduled for release on November 3, the film tells the story of Nat Love, a slave turned legend of the West.





The return of Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock

Dwayne johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds join forces on November 12 to Red Notice, an action comedy movie directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Almost Secret Agents, Skyscraper). Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) made his first film, Tick, Tick … Boom!, based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson. Release scheduled for November 19.

The most anticipated films are obviously scheduled for December, the perfect time to discover the blockbusters of the moment as a family, but also to highlight the prestigious films destined for the Oscars, whose campaign is in full swing during this period.

The Power of the Dog, new film by Jane Campion (The Piano Lesson) with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, will arrive on December 1. Three years after the box of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back on the platform on December 10 with The Unforgivable. The star of Gravity plays a woman who tries to rebuild her life after being accused of having committed a violent crime.

Paolo Sorrentino (La Grande Bellezza) will finally unveil on December 15 The Hand of God, semi-autobiographical film on the initiatory journey of a young man in the Naples of the 1980s.

December will end with black comedy Don’t Look Up. This comedy by Adam McKay (The Big Short) tells the story of the press tour of two second-class astronauts who try to save humanity as an asteroid threatens Earth. Leonardo DiCaprio gives the answer to Jennifer Lawrence for the first time. Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Matthew Perry and Ariana Grande round out the cast.