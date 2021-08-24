New joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn shifts the cards a little more in the automotive industry

The two partners announced on Monday the creation of a 50/50 joint venture in the cockpit of the future, Mobile Drive. At the heart of the project, software, one of the keys to automotive margins for the coming decades.

“Mobile Drive”. In two Anglo-Saxon terms is summed up the strategic turn taken by two giants each in their field, two giants now partners: Stellantis and Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known under the name of Foxconn.

Infotainment, cloud services, smart cockpit

Officially created on August 23, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding last May, the new Mobile Drive joint venture is 50/50 owned by the automaker and the supplier. Its goal: to develop “infotainment and telematics solutions as well as a cloud services platform which will aim to provide a complete intelligent cockpit solution,” the statement said.

This intelligent cockpit will eventually carry “applications based on artificial intelligence, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations and the integration of payment services”.

Become a leader in the world of embedded software

Mobile Drive should thus enable Stellantis to position itself as a leader in software and connectivity, “the next major development in our sector” according to its CEO Carlos Tavares. If these future intelligent services and cockpits are initially intended for the Stellantis brands – from Fiat to Peugeot via Jeep or Maserati – they could also equip vehicles from “third-party” brands in the future.

Car manufacturer, Stellantis flirts here with subcontracting. This is already common practice when manufacturers sell engines or gearboxes to others, for example, but which will now be exercised with the on-board intelligence of vehicles. What to counter the ambitions of the digital giants and take advantage of what will make the value of the vehicle of tomorrow, in addition to the battery: the software.

To achieve this, Stellantis did not choose to join forces with GAFA, well ahead in this mastery of the new automotive value scale, but with Foxconn, the GAFA partner, also at ease with its partners across the Atlantic and Asia, particularly in the world of electronics. Foxconn also has an impressive industrial tool that it wants to expand in a new sector: the automobile.





Foxconn settles in the automotive world

Software and telematics represent an ideal entry point for Foxconn. After having forged an agreement with Geely in January and then in February another with Fisker, to assemble their electric cars, Foxconn will now work with one of the world’s largest groups on one of the key building blocks of the vehicle of tomorrow.

In July, the Taiwanese group also announced that it was in talks with the Japanese Nidec, for a possible joint venture on the electric motor, as detailed. The New Factory. The group also plans to launch a solid battery by 2024, as reported by Taipei Times.

Joining forces with Stellantis opens up a potential market for Foxconn of nearly 8 million vehicles (according to 2019 global sales figures from the PSA and FCA groups) and thereby, credibility. Because more than a recognized assembler of technological objects, Foxconn wants to establish itself here as a full-fledged player in a sector in full upheaval, whose new distribution of the value scale is not yet clearly defined between manufacturers. and historical subcontractors, GAFA and newcomers.

No date has been given for the release of the first cockpits of the new joint venture. But this alliance between Stellantis and Foxconn fully embodies the upheaval of the automotive world where traditional borders are blurring.