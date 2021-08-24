New Land Rover Defender 130: See the first picture

The all-new Land Rover Defender has little to do with its venerable predecessor. Rather comfortable, able to take the road, always able to venture off the beaten track but less adventurous all the same than before because full of electronics, it has become gentrified. By its style, exterior and interior, too. Even if it tries to refer to its ancestor with its cubic shapes, small windows, straight windshield and characteristic round headlights. Or by the names “90” (short 3-door version) and “110” (long 5-door version) which are making a comeback. Note, however, that on the old one, the number corresponded to the size of the wheelbase (in inches), which is not the case for the new one. However, an extra-long variant called “130” was still missing … which will soon arrive. Unlike the old one, the Defender 130 will not be a double cabin pick-up but an extended variant of the 110. Today we are offering you a first illustration of this third variation.

A long version even longer

Even in its short version 90, the Defender is not a compact vehicle. Its length, 4.28 m, is certainly reasonable (it is less than a Peugeot 2008 for example, 4.30 m) but its height (1.97 m, 44 cm more than the French SUV) and especially its width (2.01 m, more than a Ferrari!) make it much more at ease on major axes than in the city. And this is to forget that the spare wheel lengthens the vehicle by about twenty centimeters (4.58 m). So what about the 110 version, 4.76 m long, and therefore 5.02 m including the spare wheel, the size of a limousine! At least, the pachydermal dimensions of the latter have a very positive effect on the livability of the most generous.





If you are still not satisfied, if you need even more space, we advise you to wait for the introduction of the “130” version which should convince you with its 5.10 m, 5.26 m with the spare wheel. This is more than the current Mercedes S-Class … in its short version (5.18 m). But not in its long version (5.29 m or even 5.47 m for the Maybach version). Don’t mess with the queen of limousines either! No worries, there should be enough space to comfortably accommodate 7 or 8 passengers and their luggage. In any case, more than in the current long variant “110”, which can certainly take on board as an option up to 7 passengers, but the two in the background should preferably be young.

Cardboard almost insured, but not in Europe

Adrian Mardel, CFO of Jaguar Land Rover, told Automotive News Europe earlier this year, this third Defender variant will not prioritize the Old Continent but rather North America, China and the Middle East where it should meet, according to him, a great success. FYI, 71 copies of the Defender (90 and 110 variants combined) have been sold with us since the start of the year. In other words, a straw!

The presentation of the Defender 130 should take place towards the end of the year. Its commercialization is expected next year.

Source: motor.es