Nice-OM incidents – Franck McCourt speaks: “I supported Longoria’s decision to leave the field”

The shock wave crossed the Atlantic. Two days after the incidents at the Allianz Riviera which caused the termination of the Nice-Marseille match last Sunday, Frank McCourt spoke publicly on the official OM website. “I supported the decision of OM President Pablo Longoria to leave the pitch when it became clear that the safety of players and supporters could not be guaranteed“, first indicated the American owner of the Olympique de Marseille.

Our players, our supporters and our sport deserve better

“I stand by his side, as well as the members of our team, the OM community and all those who believe that sharing the sport we love is simply not possible if we cannot. not guarantee the safety of the people who make it so special, added the 68-year-old businessman.. Our players, our supporters and our sport deserve better. “





Christian Estrosi blamed him on Olympique de Marseille, and Dimitri Payet in particular, this Tuesday in the columns of Nice morning. “I think I read in the regulations that when a player has this type of attitude, it’s a red card, indicated the elected Nice. This is the reason why I say this behavior is unacceptable. “While the two clubs try to pass the buck to each other, the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League will try to see more clearly from Wednesday.

