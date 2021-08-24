Nice-OM: strong words from Di Meco

Marked by the excesses that punctuated the meeting between Nice and Olympique de Marseille (1-0), Sunday in Ligue 1, ric Di Meco does not digest the behavior of all the players concerned. For the former left side, the health context plays a lot in the tensions in football.

“We need national therapy. A year and a half without supporters and from the first day of the championship, a guy takes a bottle. There is a metastasis in football of what we experience in society. that it’s going to come out of this story is going to allow football to move forward or to run straight into a wall. People are going to have to make a decision and they will surely punish both sides. Very hard, or maybe not d ‘elsewhere. It will be them who will take their responsibilities. We can imagine everything, “explained the consultant for RMC.





“If we do not take the right decisions, gangrene will flourish in football. I think we will have to hit both sides. There are components, with a Prefect and delegates from the League. There is a decision. If it is very lax, it will be open doors at all stages. There are policies that are there to manage the problems of society, “added Di Meco.

