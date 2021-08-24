Nice-OM: what risk the two clubs?

From simple closed doors to administrative demotion, what are the possible sanctions for Nice and OM after the incidents of Sunday evening.

On Wednesday, the LFP will decide and decide the outcome of the sad soap opera between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille. Sunday, at the Allianz Riviera, during the 75th minute, a sad spectacle took place with the throwing of bottles coming from the Nice supporters on Dimitri Payet, causing the interruption of the match. A meeting that could have resumed two hours later, but OM declined the proposal, preferring to temporarily lose the meeting on the green carpet.

An ubiquitous evening to which the LFP will have to react, especially since the government, through Roxana Maracineanu has already reacted to the affair in the press, and exemplary sanctions are expected. Only three days after the return of the supporters to the stadiums such an event occurs and inevitably, the authorities of French football will be tempted to take sanctions in order to prevent this situation from happening again in the coming weeks and months.

The LFP ready to strike hard?

Representatives of the two clubs will be heard on Wednesday against the LFP and sanctions will fall “within two weeks”, according to Karl Olive, member of the board of directors of the LFP. But a first sanction has already fallen. The prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes announced the closure on Monday evening “for the next four matches played at home“from the Popular South stand of the Allianz Riviera.”without waiting for the sanctions that it is up to the Professional Football League (LFP) to decide “, wrote the prefect Bernard Gonzalez in a press release.

It is not impossible, and even very likely, that the LFP will outbid by proclaiming a total closed session for OGC Nice. It remains to be seen for how many matches. A fine against the Aiglons is also inevitable. As a rule, the LFP sanctions clubs with closed-door matches and a financial fine in this kind of situation, but it may go further this time around, it remains to be seen how far.

Points withdrawn at OGC Nice?





In this case, Nice, host of the meeting, risks the biggest risk. In addition, the matches behind closed doors (total or partial) and the fine which are almost guaranteed, OGC Nice risks a defeat on the green carpet for this meeting against OM, a withdrawal of points, the loss of a or several matches, to see his pitch be suspended and therefore his matches relocated among many other possible sanctions. If the LFP decides to strike hard, these sanctions can be a solution. The heaviest possible penalties would be a demotion to Ligue 2 or a delisting from the club, but it is very unlikely that the LFP will go that far, despite the gravity of the events.

In 2014, facing Bastia after an altercation between Jean-Louis Leca and Gym supporters, OGC Nice was sanctioned by the closure of the south stand for two matches and a suspended match behind closed doors. But this event took place at the end of the match, therefore having no impact on the course of the meeting itself. OGC Nice has already taken more money this time around with the closure of its south stand for the next four matches, pending future sanctions from the LFP.

Defeat on green carpet confirmed for OM?

For its part, Olympique de Marseille risks less. At least as an entity. Since the OM players and staff who were at the heart of this sad spectacle risk suspensions for their part. Obviously, like Nice, OM may not escape the traditional fine. On the other hand, there is no reason to hear about a closed session for the Phocéens since their supporters are not concerned.

OM could on the other hand see the defeat against OGC Nice being validated by the LFP. “The decision to resume the meeting was taken, within the crisis unit, by the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes in order to guarantee public order and the safety of the 32,000 spectators present in the stadium. The LFP aligned itself as always with this position“, said the LFP in its press release on Monday. In other words, OM should have resumed and finished the match.

To stay on its course, the LFP could indeed confirm the defeat on the green carpet of OM, while punishing OGC Nice with the withdrawal of points, to penalize the two teams. In the past, Bastia had been penalized with a defeat on the green carpet due to the interruption of the match following a fight against Lyon, thus offering the three points to the Gones. The only important difference was that the match could not resume. The LFP could therefore indeed deprive OM and Nice of the three points, unless the body of French football decides to replay this match on neutral ground. A scenario that cannot be ruled out. The LFP has its work cut out for it and the sanctions chosen will be closely scrutinized.