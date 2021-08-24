no “link between vaccine and miscarriage”, assures a gynecologist who calls pregnant women to be vaccinated

“Newly released studies challenge the link between vaccination and miscarriage”, assured Tuesday, August 24 on franceinfo Olivier Picone, gynecologist-obstetrician at the Louis-Mourier hospital in Colombes, in Hauts-de-Seine. The president of the research group on infections during pregnancy (Grip) therefore calls on pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19 “at any time during pregnancy”.

franceinfo: Pregnant women have been encouraged to be vaccinated since April 1 by the High Authority for Health. Do you join this call?

Olivier Picone: Yes, we must be afraid of the Covid-19, we must not be afraid of the vaccine. What is certain is that Covid-19 can give serious forms in pregnant women, more than in a non-pregnant woman of the same age, especially if there are co-morbidities in pregnant women.

“Now that we have a lot of hindsight, we know that the vaccine has no particular side effects during pregnancy, so we must be vaccinated.” Olivier Picone, obstetrician-gynecologist to franceinfo

There are three advantages of vaccination during pregnancy. The first is to protect the mother. The second is that the patient will produce antibodies which will pass through the placenta, as when being vaccinated against influenza or pertussis, and therefore the newborn will be protected in the first weeks of life by them. antibodies transmitted by the mother. The third interest is to protect those around you.





Can I get vaccinated at any time during pregnancy?

At first, the authorities said to avoid the first trimester. Not because we were afraid that miscarriages or malformations would occur because of the vaccine, but as a precaution and because we were afraid that an erroneous link was made between vaccination and miscarriage. Studies that have just come out challenge the link between vaccination and miscarriage. So one can be vaccinated in the first trimester. Afterwards, if the patients are a little stressed, they can wait until the start of the second trimester, especially since the most serious forms are those of the second and third trimester. But yes, you can get vaccinated at any time during pregnancy.

More generally, should we expect to welcome more children sick with Covid-19 in hospitals?

In the summer, we are always in tension in pediatrics and in intensive pediatric care, in neonatology. It’s hard to find places for all these children. It may be necessary to induce prematurity when a patient has a severe form of Covid-19 and therefore these children can stay 4-6-8 weeks in neonatal care. So it’s quite complicated, we have bed problems for all these children.