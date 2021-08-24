no “link between vaccine and miscarriage”, assures a gynecologist

According to gynecologist Olivier Picone, pregnant women can be vaccinated “at any time”, including during the first trimester of pregnancy

The Haute Autorité de Santé has been urging pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19 since April 1. According to Olivier Picone, gynecologist-obstetrician in Hauts-de-Seine, “studies that have just come out challenge the link between vaccination and miscarriage”. On France Info, he called on pregnant women to be vaccinated “at any time during pregnancy”.

He ensures that they can be vaccinated even during the first months because now “we know that the vaccine has no particular side effects during pregnancy.”





Baby protection

“What is certain is that the Covid-19 can give serious forms in pregnant women, more than in a non-pregnant woman of the same age”, he supports. He recalls that the vaccine protects both mother and baby in the first weeks of life. “The patient will produce antibodies that will pass through the placenta, like when you are vaccinated against influenza or whooping cough. “

Although this remains rare, the infant can also be infected with Covid. In Occitania, a newborn carrying Covid-19 died at birth on Friday August 20. The child’s mother was also a carrier of the virus.