of vaccinated clients deprived of terraces

Italian restaurateurs encourage vaccinated customers to eat inside and unvaccinated customers outside to make more profit

In Italy, the sanitary rules put in place can generate situations that are at least ubiquitous. Since August 6, a “green pass”, equivalent to the French health pass, is compulsory for people who wish to have a drink or eat inside cafes, bars and restaurants. But unlike in France, this health pass is not mandatory to consume on the terrace.

To fill their establishment, restaurateurs therefore encourage unvaccinated customers to occupy the seats on the terrace, reports the Corriere della Sera. Customers with the “green pass” are invited to sit inside the restaurants instead.





Benefit of dining room cutlery

“If we let a customer sit outside with the pass, we risk losing the benefit of the dining room,” explains a restaurant owner to the Italian newspaper. Obviously, complaints from vaccinated people deprived of terrace have multiplied on social networks, some Internet users denouncing “discrimination”.

According to Corriere della Sera, this delicate situation even leads some vaccinated clients to lie about their vaccination status in order to be able to settle outside and thus enjoy the summer sun.