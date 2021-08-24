officially the fastest car in the world

The electric supercar produced in Croatia, the Rimac Nevera has shown itself to be the fastest accelerating car in all car production.

Rimac Nevera technical sheet enough to make you dizzy when we dwell on it. Thanks to its 4 electric motors, it develops the impressive power of 1,914 hp and a torque of 2,360 Nm! Enough to allow it to accomplish the 0 to 100 km / h in 1.97 seconds, the 0 to 300 km / h in 9.3 seconds and reach the top speed of 412 km / h.

Yes, but…

All these numbers are just theoretical and the new supercar manufacturers appearing on the market are fighting a real battle of announcements sometimes false. This is why the Nevera was tested on a drag racetrack by the DragTimes YouTube channel to see if the data provided by its manufacturer was correct. exact.





Impressive power

Obviously, the Rimac’s acceleration undermines its occupants as the car is so fast. With Michelin road tires (simply), the car “sent” the 400m standing start in 8.585 seconds. Very swift too, the Tesla Model S Plaid is beaten flat seam with a time of 9.25 seconds for the same exercise. Elon Musk’s ego must have taken a hit!

Check out the video of this super-fast supercar:

Read also :