OGC Nice – Mercato: a close friend of Galtier is working on two files in Montpellier

If it is not yet sure that Andy Delort (MHSC, 29 years old) will strengthen the attack of OGC Nice, the Sétois corresponds to a real objective of Christophe Galtier, who now aspires to strengthen his team by a few experienced players with character. Today, the Gym and Montpellier are very close to getting along. A deal that Galtier will owe his son.

John Valovic-Galtier behind the Delort files … and Ferri

Indeed, as revealed by Le Midi Libre, Andy Delort changed agent during the summer to join Christophe Galtier’s son, John Valovic-Galtier at Score Agencies. It is with him that the discussions are being held today.

John Valovic-Galtier is also looking after the interests of Jordan Ferri, another player targeted by the Aiglons coach. It remains to be seen whether the Nice of Ineos, which has already spent a lot during the summer, will also make an effort for the former Lyonnais, at the end of the contract in June 2023.



