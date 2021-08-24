More

    OGC Nice – Mercato: a close friend of Galtier is working on two files in Montpellier

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC, OL, Monaco, OM: Top 10 sales from L1 to the Premier League

    If it is not yet sure that Andy Delort (MHSC, 29 years old) will strengthen the attack of OGC Nice, the Sétois corresponds to a real objective of Christophe Galtier, who now aspires to strengthen his team by a few experienced players with character. Today, the Gym and Montpellier are very close to getting along. A deal that Galtier will owe his son.

    John Valovic-Galtier behind the Delort files … and Ferri

    Indeed, as revealed by Le Midi Libre, Andy Delort changed agent during the summer to join Christophe Galtier’s son, John Valovic-Galtier at Score Agencies. It is with him that the discussions are being held today.

    John Valovic-Galtier is also looking after the interests of Jordan Ferri, another player targeted by the Aiglons coach. It remains to be seen whether the Nice of Ineos, which has already spent a lot during the summer, will also make an effort for the former Lyonnais, at the end of the contract in June 2023.


    Galtier’s son behind the Delort file – Ferri

    As reported by Midi Libre, Andy Delort and Jordan Ferri share the same agent: Christophe Galtier’s son, John Valovic-Galtier. It is therefore not surprising to see OGC Nice trying to attract them both this summer.

    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePalestinian teenager killed by Israeli army fire
    Next articleback from Guadeloupe, Professor Louis Bernard of the University Hospital of Tours denounces a “health mistreatment”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC