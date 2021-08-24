OL agree with Burnley for Cornet, Azmoun is getting closer

OL’s transfer window accelerates in the home stretch. According to the English press, the Lyon leaders have reached an agreement with those of Burnley for a transfer of Maxwell Cornet. Iranian center-forward Sardar Azmoun is getting closer to the Rhone club, which has sent an offer of 12 million euros to the Zenith.

Very calm for a long time, the Lyon transfer window settles a few days before the deadline. After formalizing the arrivals of Emerson and Xherdan Shaqiri in recent days, OL are currently working on two issues: the departure of Maxwell Cornet and the arrival of Iranian center forward from Zénith Sardar Azmoun.

Around 17.5 million for Cornet

As reported by the English press in information that we are able to confirm, the sale of Maxwell Cornet to Burnley is becoming more and more concrete. OL and the English club have agreed on the outlines of a transfer of around 17.5 million euros. The agents of the former Messin will also be present in England this Wednesday.





The negotiations are therefore close to knowing an outcome, even if everything is now in the hands of Maxwell Cornet. The versatile Franco-Ivorian, who has exceeded the bar of 250 matches in all competitions under the Lyon colors, has however always favored Germany or a new season in the Rhône. He is under contract with OL until 2023.

Sardar Azmoun gets closer

At the same time, Lyon is making good progress on the Sardar Azmoun file. An offer of 12 million euros was sent to the Zenith in an attempt to secure the services of the Iranian center-forward (26), author of 19 goals in 24 games in Russian D1 last season.

This season, the Iranian international (52 caps, 34 goals) has already found the net four times (in five games) under the Zenith jersey in the Premier-Liga.