OM: Galtier allegedly slapped a member of staff during the incidents in Nice

Images taken from the stands of the Allianz Riviera show the Nice coach violently attacking David Friio, OM’s technical director.

The evening was particularly eventful Sunday evening at the Allianz Riviera and there could be many repercussions. Based on information from The team, the Olympique de Marseille is working in particular on images showing the coach of Nice, Christophe Galtier, slapping David Friio, the Marseille technical director. A rather violent scene between the two men who know each other very well for having worked together at AS Saint-Etienne.





In addition, the Marseille club would have other photos showing Justin Kluivert attacking Gallé Baldé, the security member who then hit the Dutchman several times, according to OGC Nice. According to pictures supplied by RMC, the two men chatted peacefully later in the evening near the Olympian bus.

The disciplinary committee of the LFP, responsible for ruling on Sunday evening’s events, will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m.