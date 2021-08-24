OM | OM – Clash: The mayor of Nice lets loose on Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet!

Foot – OM
After the excesses that occurred during the meeting between OGC Nice and OM, we are now looking for the culprits. And on the side of Nice, we put particular emphasis on the behavior of the Marseillais, in particular Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet.
Even today, the excesses of the meeting betweenOGC Nice and theOM are talking a lot. And before the passage of the two clubs before the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP this Wednesday, each side tries to charge the other. This applies in particular to the Aiglons. As explained Jean-Pierre Rivere, president ofOGC Nice, he does not forgive the behavior of his supporters, who came to the lawn of the Allianz Riviera to do battle with the players of theOM, but he did not hide the behavior of the Marseillais, whether on the ground, but also in the stands with Pablo Longoria. And this Tuesday, for nice morning, Christian Estrosi, mayor of Nice and present in the stands during the meeting, notably pointed out the behavior of Longoria and Dimitri Payet.
“A president, a coach, a professional player must, in all circumstances, keep their cool”
Although he was not on the lawn at the time of the overflows, Pablo Longoria is also singled out. ” This is the first time in years that I have seen such a painful spectacle for football. Seeing him in the Allianz Riviera saddened me terribly. (…) Things happened on the ground. Others, in the gallery where I was located, with my wife, in particular alongside President Rivère and his wife. In the back row, we had the president of OM and his companions, along with their bodyguards. From the president of OM: invectives towards the referee, our players, invectives that we could take for ourselves, constant screams; an aggressive, violent, detestable attitude », Has dropped Christian Estrosi. And after the president of theOM, it’s Dimitri Payet that the mayor of Nice accused, he who should not have responded as he did, namely by returning the projectiles to the supporters: “ A president, a coach, a professional player must, in all circumstances, keep their cool and remain dignified. If the gesture of the supporters who threw bottles is unacceptable, that of Payet is even more so, insofar as, in an enclosure of 30,000 spectators, a pro must not take the risk of such a conflagration by dismissing the projectile in the audience. This is what ignited the powder. I think I read in the regulations that when a player has this type of attitude, it’s a red card “.