OM | OM – Clash: The mayor of Nice lets loose on Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet!

Foot – OM

Posted on August 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. by TM

After the excesses that occurred during the meeting between OGC Nice and OM, we are now looking for the culprits. And on the side of Nice, we put particular emphasis on the behavior of the Marseillais, in particular Pablo Longoria and Dimitri Payet.

Even today, the excesses of the meeting betweenOGC Nice and theOM are talking a lot. And before the passage of the two clubs before the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP this Wednesday, each side tries to charge the other. This applies in particular to the Aiglons. As explained Jean-Pierre Rivere, president ofOGC Nice, he does not forgive the behavior of his supporters, who came to the lawn of the Allianz Riviera to do battle with the players of theOM, but he did not hide the behavior of the Marseillais, whether on the ground, but also in the stands with Pablo Longoria. And this Tuesday, for nice morning , Christian Estrosi, mayor of Nice and present in the stands during the meeting, notably pointed out the behavior of Longoria and Dimitri Payet.





“A president, a coach, a professional player must, in all circumstances, keep their cool”