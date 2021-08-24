OM targets Christophe Galtier after the incidents in Nice

OM is also working on the altercation between Kluivert and a member of his security

According to the OM, which gathers elements on his behavior, Christophe Galtier, after having calmed several speakers like Alvaro, slapped Friio, in black costume and masked. On a video taken by a spectator of the Allianz Riviera and broadcast Tuesday afternoon on social networks, we rather see the Nice coach take Friio by the neck in a brutal way.