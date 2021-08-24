OM targets Christophe Galtier after the incidents in Nice

David Friio and Christophe Galtier met in Saint-Etienne in the spring of 2017, one becoming a recruiter when the other left his coaching position. Sunday evening at the Allianz Riviera, their meeting was more muscular, at the end of the long scuffles on the field between different players and members of the staff.
OM is also working on the altercation between Kluivert and a member of his security
According to the OM, which gathers elements on his behavior, Christophe Galtier, after having calmed several speakers like Alvaro, slapped Friio, in black costume and masked. On a video taken by a spectator of the Allianz Riviera and broadcast Tuesday afternoon on social networks, we rather see the Nice coach take Friio by the neck in a brutal way.
In addition, the Marseille club would have other pictures showing Justin Kluivert attacking Gallé Baldé, the security member who then hit the Dutchman several times, according to OGC Nice. According to pictures supplied by RMC, the two men chatted peacefully later in the evening near the Olympian bus.
The disciplinary committee of the LFP, responsible for ruling on Sunday evening’s events, will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m.