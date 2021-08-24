OnePlus 8 Pro: Amazon sells off the smartphone, we did not expect it 🔥

The OnePlus 8 Pro sees its price drop by 400 euros during the Back to School organized by Amazon. At this price, it is excellent.

For Back to School, Amazon has plenty of surprises in store for us. It has not stopped unveiling new offers since the start of the week, each more beautiful than the next. Among the discounts, we find this convincing offer on the OnePlus 8 Pro which suddenly drops to 599 euros instead of 999 euros. The discount of 400 euros is amazing, it’s really a great opportunity.

If OnePlus is renowned for its mid-range smartphones, the manufacturer has also been interested in the premium smartphone market for a few years. The OnePlus 8 Pro is a great proposition and the current value for money is just unbeatable. For less than $ 600 you have one of the best devices on the market. Note that the manufacturer’s warranty is included if you take it from Amazon.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, an excellent smartphone

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a top-of-the-range smartphone, it competes directly with the best models on the market such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the iPhone 12. This offers good technical characteristics and its price becomes much more accessible with this offer at Amazon. From a value for money point of view, this is a very good offer.





To go into detail, the OnePlus 8 Pro is entitled to a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It can also count on a quadruple photo module (with a main sensor of 48 Mpx) and a 16 Mpx front camera to take beautiful shots. Like all OnePlus devices, it runs Android with the proprietary OxygenOS overlay which we believe is the best on the market.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro can count on the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor that ensures the smooth operation of the device in addition to a smooth experience and good image processing. It also comes with a 4,510 mAh battery with fast charging. In a few minutes, you can regain a good part of the battery so you will never be bored.

In addition to being delivered quickly, we remind you that the Amazon merchant offers a 30-day withdrawal period. This return policy gives you the option of returning the OnePlus 8 Pro if it is not convenient for you. The return is free and the refund on the product is full, it is a safety net to buy on the internet without bad surprises.

