“Open bar !” : Emilie Broussouloux opens her breastfeeding photo album on vacation

Monday, August 23, Emilie Broussouloux seized her Instagram account to send a strong message on the Web: the freedom of breastfeeding in public.

Very committed to the cause of women’s rights, Emilie Broussouloux does not hesitate to use her own influence to convey messages on the causes close to her heart. Starting with motherhood and its taboos, a subject that Emilie Broussouloux addresses in her web-series, 9 months together. “I realized that there were a lot of taboo subjects, like sexuality during pregnancy, depression, etc … I wanted to free speech and to exonerate future parents who are going through periods of doubts“, explained the young woman to Télé Loisirs in November 2020. A project to which the journalist held and that her husband, Thomas Holland, supported 100%.”He was immediately convinced by this project, it did not scare him. He’s a staunch feminist and he thought it would help and do other women good.“, loose Emilie Broussouloux. Maternity question precisely, there is also the taboo of breastfeeding in public. A subject probably still thorny in 2021, since we still find people scandalized by the act. last May, a young woman breastfeeding her six month old son – with “suitable clothing” who “open discreetly“- in the queue of a relay point in Bordeaux got slapped by another woman for daring to breastfeed her son. “She repeated to me: ‘Aren’t you ashamed?’ There is a red light, cars stopping, children who can see you, ‘says Maÿlis. The lady was screaming, insulting me (…): ‘You have to plan your son’s meals, you should have done that at home. It’s not something you do like that in public, it’s nonsense. ‘ This lady does not stop there: I took a slap in the face, with baby in my arms“, says Maÿlis, the mother, on social networks.

Emilie Broussouloux on breastfeeding: “Where I want, when I want”

The kind of events that pushed Emilie Broussouloux, mother of Jeanne and Noé, to disclose on Instagram a slideshow of her breastfeeding photos on vacation, followed by the words “Where I want, when I want“, just to clearly show its support for breastfeeding in public.

