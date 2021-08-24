Oppo Enco Free 2 true wireless earphones test: a new challenger appears

The presence sensors of the Enco Free 2 deactivating the active noise reduction and the “Transparency” mode on our measurement dummy Rick, we are unfortunately unable to offer you our usual insulation measure. This disappointment does not prevent us from giving you our analysis on this point.

The active noise reduction offered by these headphones is relatively good. Its action is felt above all and especially in low frequencies and static noises: rolling of train, motors and ventilation noises are clearly attenuated by the Enco Free 2. This also has the effect of quite clearly reducing the sensation of proximity of the vehicles. voices around, without erasing them. Indeed, as often with headphones of this caliber and semi-in-ear design, the isolation is much less important in the midrange. Even if the result remains acceptable, we always manage to perceive snatches of discussions nearby – in the form of hissing, which can sometimes be a little unpleasant -, certain noises of metallic shocks (rolling on an old metro line, for example). example), or some of the noise produced by typing on a keyboard, for example. Even taking care to use the “personalized noise cancellation” function, which at least has the merit of limiting somewhat the feeling of pressure which accompanies the activation of the RBA, the level of isolation does not vary, and it does not vary. It is therefore not possible to limit this behavior.





The Transparency mode is for its part to say the least successful. Of course, we still feel the effect of the passive isolation provided by the headphones, especially in the treble – which can sometimes be a bit annoying to instinctively identify the position of certain sources – but the rendering offered remains natural all the same. . Once activated, you can discern the surrounding voices and sounds without much effort.