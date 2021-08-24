Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army fire

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Tuesday by Israeli army fire during clashes in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Imad Khaled Saleh Hashash, 15, was shot in the head and succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Nablus, the ministry said in a brief statement.

Terrorist activities

The IDF said it opened fire during an operation in Balata at a “suspect on a roof who was holding a large object in his hands and trying to throw it at a soldier downstairs.” apartment building “. A victim has been identified, the army reported, adding in a statement that none of its soldiers were injured.





The army was in the Balata camp, the largest in the occupied West Bank, in an operation to “apprehend a suspect” and during which the forces came under “live ammunition from rooftops” , “Throwing stones and objects”. The person “suspected of being involved in terrorist activities has been apprehended,” the army said.

“An explosive situation”

In recent weeks, numerous clashes have pitted Israeli forces against Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank, killing several people. In Jenin, another city in the northern West Bank, four Palestinians were killed last week in clashes with Israeli forces in a refugee camp.

The Palestinian Authority, based in Ramallah, had warned of “an explosive situation”. The West Bank has been a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. About 2.8 million Palestinians live there, like 475,000 Israeli settlers in settlements illegal under international law.