Paris: weighed down by luxury, W-Street escapes to records

(CercleFinance.com) – The CAC40 (-0.28% to 6.664) achieves a ‘lone rider’ on the downside since all the other indices of the Eurozone have finished in the green.

The Euro-Stoxx50 ended in extremis at + 0.03%, as did London at + 0.07%.

The increases were more frank in Frankfurt and Amsterdam (+ 0.35% on average).

After opening upwards and gaining up to nearly 0.4%, the Paris Bourse turned the tide after 1 hour of trading, quite unexpectedly since the decline reached as low as -0.7% at 6.633, in volumes which will be among the lowest of the summer with only 2.5 billion euros.

After a drop of 4% last week, the cheap buybacks on luxury stocks seemed to be triggered on Monday … but sellers took control and LVMH loose -1.9%, Hermès -1.6% .

What a contrast to the inexorable rise that is perpetuated on Wall Street where the US indices are back in contact with peaks in 48 hours, then setting new records Monday evening.

Paris therefore continues to lose ground on Wall Street where at mid-session, the S & P500 grabs + 0.2% to 4.488 (the 4.500 are within reach by 10 p.m., 4th consecutive increase), the Nasdaq-100 (+0, 4%) sets a new all-time high at 15.380Pts and the Nasdaq ‘Composite’ hangs on 15.000Pts’ (+ 0.5% at 15.020Pts at the highest).

The Dow Jones (+ 0.2%) will have to gain 0.6% more to post a new all-time high.

Side US figures, the Department of Commerce unveiled a 1% increase in sales of new homes in the United States in July 2021, to represent an annual CVS volume of 708,000, against 701,000 in June (revised from 676,000 in initial estimate ).





The median price of new home sales stood at $ 390,500, a new record.

At 367,000 at the end of July, the stock of new homes ready for sale represents 6.2 months at the current flow rate.

Frank disappointment with the activity index of the Fed in Richmond which comes out at +9 against an expected score of 25, after a record of 27 in July and 26 in June.

In Europe, investors were able to take note of the second estimate of German second quarter GDP: Destatis reports a 1.6% rebound of German GDP in the second quarter of 2021, in data adjusted for prices and seasonal variations and calendar, to be compared with an increase of 1.5% announced in preliminary estimate at the end of July.

The few investors present, however, should be cautious about fears surrounding global economic growth and the spread of the Delta variant.

US T-Bonds deteriorated by + 2Pts to 1.2740%, our OATs remained stable at -0.13%, Bunds also at -0.477%.

Last week, BofA economists downgraded their growth forecast for the United States in 2021, counting only on an increase in activity of 5.9% this year, against + 6.2% previously.

On the front of French values, Valneva, which hopes to be able to market its vaccine in France by the end of 2021, gains + 4.8% and is overtaken by Air-France / KLM with + 5.6% (no new cases of Covid detected in China, a first since July), which also boosts Airbus to + 1.6% and Safran to + 1.2%.

AB Science (+ 3.4%) announces that it has received the first authorization for re-inclusion in the confirmatory phase 3 study of masitinib (AB19001) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), authorization from the Norwegian agency .