Pasta, jams … Should we expect a rise in the prices of certain consumer products?

Pasta, jams, fruits and vegetables … Should we expect a rise in the prices of certain consumer products? “I will not be alarmist”, reassured Tuesday August 24 on Europe 1 Lidl’s executive director, Michel Biero. “Indeed, there are increases (to be expected) at the start of the school year, (…) but these are increases which are perfectly controlled for consumers,” he said. “We, the distributors, have our role to act as a buffer,” he added.

“On the pasta , durum wheat, which is roughly 50% of the makeup of the purchase price of a one-kilo packet of pasta, is exploding. So we will have increases on the purchase price of pasta in the order of 10 to 15% that we will not pass on in full to the selling price, “explained Michel Biero.” On a package of pasta , to be concrete, today sold 45 cents, tomorrow it will perhaps be sold 50 cents “, he said, referring to” 10% increase “.





About the fruits and vegetables , they “have already undergone an increase at the end of spring – beginning of summer”, because of “very low yields” due to the “catastrophic weather” of spring, continued Michel Biero. These fruits and vegetables “will increase further in September,” he said.

This relative shortage of fruits and vegetables will have a “cascade effect” on other products, underlined Michel Biero, referring in particular to the case of jam which will “explode”, “because there is not enough fruit left to make the jam”. The executive director of Lidl, however, clarified that “we always spoke of a few cents” of euros, “nothing dramatic”.

“After there are others increases, linked to industrial raw materials : cardboard, plastic, metal, cotton … “, products” which come mainly from China “, explained Michel Biero. These products are in” sharp increase “because of” big big logistic problems “for A mixed salad could thus see its price increase, not because of the products which compose it, but because of the increasing cost of its packaging, warned Michel Biero.