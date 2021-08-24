Paul McCartney, Elton John and Joan Jett mourn Rolling Stones drummer

Several musical personalities have paid tribute to the historic member of the famous rock group who died on Tuesday evening at the age of 80.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on Tuesday August 24 at the age of 80. The big names in rock rushed to pay homage to him. First of all Paul McCartney, ex-member of the Beatles:

“I’m so sad to hear of Charlie Watts’ death. He was a fabulous guy. I knew he was sick, but I didn’t know he was so sick. I send a lot of love to his family. C ‘It’s terrible for the Rolling Stones too. Charlie was their landmark. I love you Charlie. I have always loved you. “

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr joined in Paul McCartney’s message: “God Bless Charlie Watts”, he wrote on Twitter. “We will miss you, man. Peace & Love to your family.”

Brian Wilson, singer of the Beach Boys, said to himself “in shock”. “Rest in peace Charlie Watts”, Liam Gallagher also posted on Twitter, ex-singer of Oasis. “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and worthy drummer in rock”, added rocker Joan Jett. “He played exactly what was needed – no more, no less. He was unique.”





“The Ultimate Drummer”

Duran Duran greeted for his part “a gracious, stylish, dignified and upright man” and Nile Rodgers “a cool guy”. “It’s a very sad day”, added Elton John. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. A man of rare elegance, exciting to listen to.” For rapper Questlove, Charlie Watts was “the heart of rock & roll”.

Charlie Watts – who has always kept away from the follies of his Rolling Stones cronies – is considered “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”. With his impassive face and his unanimously recognized talent for binary rhythm, he offered on stage the perfect counterpoint to the frantic swaying of Mick Jagger and the electric antics of guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

The drummer, who turned 80 in June, had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. Along with frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, Charlie Watts was among the oldest members of the famous rock band, which saw Mick parade. Taylor, Ronnie Wood or even Bill Wyman.