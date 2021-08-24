Pedro Ruiz arrives in Marseille

Surprise recruit at OM! As revealed by two fervent Marseille supporters, always present where it is needed (see below), the young Spanish center-forward Pedro Ruiz Delgado arrived at Marignane airport on Tuesday for a signing at the OM.

Patience pays friends 😉💙🔵⚪️😎 pic.twitter.com/VxDfMPpLQO – titi (you are the boss) (@ Mode55489648) August 24, 2021

Passed younger by the cantera of Betis, Pedro Ruiz evolves with the youth teams of Real Madrid since 2015. Measuring 1m98, he is nicknamed in Spain the “Ibrahimovic de la Fabrica” ​​in reference to the Swedish striker and the nickname of the training center Madrid.





Pedro Ruiz to be loaned to the Netherlands

Spanish U19 international Pedro Ruiz is now 21 years old but has not played for over a year due to a serious left knee injury in January 2020. A few weeks earlier, he scored a brace in the Youth League against PSG. A competition in which he scored 9 goals in 10 appearances. Last March, a Spanish media reported Betis’ desire to recover its former player.

A few minutes ago, the Twittos Massilia1978 specified that Pedro Ruiz was going to be loaned to the Netherlands by OM. TF1 journalist Julien Maynard confirmed and added that Pedro Ruiz would sign for free at OM before being loaned to NEC Nijmegen. It is therefore not about Milik’s understudy, but a bet on the future. RMC Sport adds that Pedro Ruiz will sign a three-year contract with OM.