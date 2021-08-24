More

    Pedro Ruiz arrives in Marseille

    Sports


    Winamax advertising

    Surprise recruit at OM! As revealed by two fervent Marseille supporters, always present where it is needed (see below), the young Spanish center-forward Pedro Ruiz Delgado arrived at Marignane airport on Tuesday for a signing at the OM.

    Passed younger by the cantera of Betis, Pedro Ruiz evolves with the youth teams of Real Madrid since 2015. Measuring 1m98, he is nicknamed in Spain the “Ibrahimovic de la Fabrica” ​​in reference to the Swedish striker and the nickname of the training center Madrid.


    Pedro Ruiz to be loaned to the Netherlands

    Spanish U19 international Pedro Ruiz is now 21 years old but has not played for over a year due to a serious left knee injury in January 2020. A few weeks earlier, he scored a brace in the Youth League against PSG. A competition in which he scored 9 goals in 10 appearances. Last March, a Spanish media reported Betis’ desire to recover its former player.

    A few minutes ago, the Twittos Massilia1978 specified that Pedro Ruiz was going to be loaned to the Netherlands by OM. TF1 journalist Julien Maynard confirmed and added that Pedro Ruiz would sign for free at OM before being loaned to NEC Nijmegen. It is therefore not about Milik’s understudy, but a bet on the future. RMC Sport adds that Pedro Ruiz will sign a three-year contract with OM.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBe careful, a new parcel scam is claiming imaginary costs
    Next articleMagic the Gathering: Warhammer and The Lord of the Rings will soon be cutting their cards

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC