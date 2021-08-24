Pfizer buys blood cancer specialist for $ 2.26 billion

Trillium thus develops two molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621 which block a “checkpointWithin the immune system.

The American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will buy for $ 2.26 billion a laboratory, also American, Trillium, which is developing several cancer treatment projects, especially blood. “Pfizer to buy Trillium, an immuno-oncology specialist (…) that develops innovative therapies to treat cancer“, Announced the American group Monday in a press release. The transaction, through which Pfizer will acquire the entire capital of Trillium, will represent an amount of 2.26 billion dollars, or approximately 1.93 billion euros. Pfizer had already put a foot in Trillium last year but without commensurate, by investing 25 million dollars.

Immuno-oncology aims to harness the patient’s immune system to fight cancer. Trillium, which focuses on the fight against blood cancers, thus develops two molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, which block a “checkpointWithin the immune system. These checkpoints are normally an essential part of the immune response because they prevent it from going too far and indiscriminately destroying cells in the body.

But they can also prevent the body from recognizing cancer cells and, therefore, play a role in the development of cancer. The two molecules developed by Trillium have started their clinical trials but are, for the time being, at an early stage, between the end of phase 1 – intended to ensure that the treatment is without major danger – and phase 2 – which must give initial indications on their effectiveness.