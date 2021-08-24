PICTURES. Thomas Pesquet passes over Cannes and gives us an incredible view of the French Riviera

While he has already left for several months for his Alpha mission aboard the ISS, Thomas Pesquet does not forget to give some news through photos published on social networks. This Monday, August 23, the astronaut passed over the Côte d’Azur. The photos are superb!

In “mop” in space since April 2021 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for the Mission Alpha, Thomas Pesquet often shares photographs of the places he flies over …

This week, the French astronaut passed just over the French Riviera.

At the water’s edge in Cannes and between the two islands, you can spot lighter spots in places where the water is turquoise when you have your feet on the ground. “I love the light blue areas, you might think it’s a stain on the photo, but no: it’s really like that!” Marvels Thomas Pesquet.

I remember having anchored between the islands in turquoise water, aboard a proud boat. Seen from here, the boats draw trails in the water that recall those of airplanes in the sky. Thomas Pesquet.



The whole French Riviera in a photo

In the second photo, Nice Côte d’Azur airport is easily spotted, just next to the mouth of the Var. The water at the edge of the Promenade des Anglais shines!

The astronaut has reconstructed the whole of the Côte d’Azur in a third photo. The opportunity for the Azureans to test their geographical knowledge!

I took advantage of it, I photographed the entire Côte d’Azur …

👉 https://t.co/UVuLQovwyo pic.twitter.com/MbUTxXjSFC – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 23, 2021

Thomas Pesquet had already passed through here last July. The Alpha mission should end at the end of October for the astrontaut.