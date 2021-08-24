Premier League clubs won’t release internationals who play in countries at risk

FIFA reminds Premier League of its obligations

Many big names will be affected, since countries like Brazil, Egypt, Uruguay or Argentina are on the list. Moreover, even before the official decision, Liverpool and Manchester City had announced that they would retain their players. This implies for example that Mohamed Salah will not be able to play with Egypt and that the Brazilian selection will be deprived, among others, of Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus.