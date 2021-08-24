Premier League clubs won’t release internationals who play in countries at risk

Premier League clubs will not release players called up with their international squads if, during the September break, they play matches in a country on the UK’s red list due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The body that organizes the Championship wants to prevent having to quarantine them for ten days on their return to England.
Such a measure “Would not only be very harmful for the well-being and health of the players, but it would also make them unavailable to prepare and play two days of the Premier League, one day of European competitions, and the third round of the Coupe de la Ligue “, said the PL. The measure concerns about sixty players from 19 clubs.
“Extensive discussions have taken place with the FA (the English Federation) and the government to find a solution, but due to persistent public health concerns regarding inbound travelers from Red List countries, no exemptions have been granted ”, the League said in a statement.
FIFA reminds Premier League of its obligations
Many big names will be affected, since countries like Brazil, Egypt, Uruguay or Argentina are on the list. Moreover, even before the official decision, Liverpool and Manchester City had announced that they would retain their players. This implies for example that Mohamed Salah will not be able to play with Egypt and that the Brazilian selection will be deprived, among others, of Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus.
FIFA was quick to rule. In a statement, she reminded English clubs of “Rules to which they are subject”. If they really refused to release their players, they would be “In a situation of non-compliance”, writes the instance, and would therefore potentially be punishable.