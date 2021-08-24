More

    Premier League refuses to release internationals from redlisted countries

    This is information that will not please certain selections. The Premier League has just announced, in a statement, that its member clubs have unanimously refused to release their players for the international matches in September in countries classified on the United Kingdom’s red list to fight against the spread of Covid-19. No less than 60 players, such as the Brazilians (Thiago Silva, Gabriel Martinelli …) or the Egyptians (Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny …) are involved in 19 different teams.


    “Premier League clubs have reluctantly but unanimously decided today not to release any players for international matches in Red List countries next month. The clubs move, heavily backed by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 Red List countries in the September international window. This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to self-quarantine upon return from international service ”, indicates in particular the press release of the Premier League.

    The full Premier League press release


