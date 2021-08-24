Prime Audiences: M6 leads with “Love is in the meadow, what happened to them?” to 3.5 million – The TV movie from TF1 to 3.1 million – France 2 in front of France 3 – Arte in shape with a film

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the TV movie “Belle, belle, belle” with the cast including Joséphine Draï, Reem Kherici Arié Elmaleh and Jarry. France 2 proposed for its part the series “Motive: the motive of crime”. As for France 3, it relied on the film “The snows of Kilimanjaro”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow” to find out what happened to the farmers.



Love is in the meadow: what has become of them? (x2)

18.3% market share 3,536,000 viewers

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful (x2)

15% market share 3,061,000 viewers

Motive: the motive of the crime (x2)

10.8% market share 2,291,000 viewers

The snows of Kilimanjaro

10.2% market share 2,099,000 viewers

Seraphine

6.1% market share 1,253,000 viewers

The Amazing Spider-Man

5.1% market share 934,000 viewers

The quirky house after Agatha Christie

4.1% market share 808,000 viewers

Asterix and the Indians

3.6% market share

788,000 viewers

At the end is the sea

2.8% market share 614,000 viewers

Experts: Manhattan

2.4% market share 534,000 viewers

Emergency calls (x2)

2.6% market share 512,000 viewers

Ever Given: race against time in the Suez Canal

2.1% market share 452,000 viewers

Kaamelott

2.3% market share 447,000 viewers

Crimes (rerun)

1.9% market share 391,000 viewers

The biggest natural disasters

1.6% market share 336,000 viewers

Patrick Timsit: we can’t laugh at everything

1.3% market share 262,000 viewers

Perfect Crime

1% market share 223,000 viewers

Aquamen

0.8% market share 172,000 viewers Top market shares