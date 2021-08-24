More

    Prime Audiences: M6 leads with “Love is in the meadow, what happened to them?” to 3.5 million – The TV movie from TF1 to 3.1 million – France 2 in front of France 3 – Arte in shape with a film

    Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the TV movie “Belle, belle, belle” with the cast including Joséphine Draï, Reem Kherici Arié Elmaleh and Jarry. France 2 proposed for its part the series “Motive: the motive of crime”. As for France 3, it relied on the film “The snows of Kilimanjaro”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow” to find out what happened to the farmers.


    Love is in the meadow: what has become of them? (x2)
    18.3% market share

    3,536,000 viewers


    Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful (x2)
    15% market share

    3,061,000 viewers


    Motive: the motive of the crime (x2)
    10.8% market share

    2,291,000 viewers


    The snows of Kilimanjaro
    10.2% market share

    2,099,000 viewers


    Seraphine
    6.1% market share

    1,253,000 viewers


    The Amazing Spider-Man
    5.1% market share

    934,000 viewers


    The quirky house after Agatha Christie
    4.1% market share

    808,000 viewers


    Asterix and the Indians
    3.6% market share


    788,000 viewers


    At the end is the sea
    2.8% market share

    614,000 viewers


    Experts: Manhattan
    2.4% market share

    534,000 viewers


    Emergency calls (x2)
    2.6% market share

    512,000 viewers


    Ever Given: race against time in the Suez Canal
    2.1% market share

    452,000 viewers


    Kaamelott
    2.3% market share

    447,000 viewers


    Crimes (rerun)
    1.9% market share

    391,000 viewers


    The biggest natural disasters
    1.6% market share

    336,000 viewers


    Patrick Timsit: we can’t laugh at everything
    1.3% market share

    262,000 viewers


    Perfect Crime
    1% market share

    223,000 viewers


    Aquamen
    0.8% market share

    172,000 viewers

