PS5 back in stock!

If you’re still looking for a PS5, it’s available again! As usual, you are going to have to be responsive so hurry up!

The PS5 and the Xbox Series are still not found in stores and online this last week of August. The production lines still produce in limited quantities and cannot supply the shelves sufficiently. However, ordering a Next Gen console is not impossible. If you are patient and responsive enough, you can have the precious sesame!

If the situation tends to improve, the overall stock shortage affecting Next Gen consoles continues to be rife. However, real improvements have been made to streamline replenishment and respond a little more easily to the gargantuan demand. We note an improvement in the situation and more frequent PS5 restockings are arriving at distributors. Several times a week, new quantities are put forward by the brands, allowing you to renew your luck.

To obtain the precious sesame, you will have to arm yourself with patience. You’re going to need it. Few have managed to buy it the first time. Often, several attempts must be made before you can add it to the cart and pay. A continuous global view of the market is really necessary to be there at the right time! We strongly advise you to follow our publications and our articles on PS5 restocking so as not to miss any news. Then you can ask your favorite store to add you to a list with a down payment of around 50 €. While it does not guarantee a faster acquisition of PS5, it does represent a security that will ensure you get the machine one day or another.

PLAYSTATION 5: THE 4K CONSOLE

Sony understood that exclusives were the heart of the war. Thus, no less than 4 major exclusive games were launched during the first months of the life of the PS5. Many more are coming like Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming God Of War! One more reason to persevere and try to get a PS5. PlayStation offers two versions that match the habits of gamers and their budgets.

Thus, there is a so-called Standard Edition console which includes a blu-ray player that can play compatible PS4 games. And there is the other edition, the Digitale, which does not include a reader and which relies entirely on the dematerialized.





The PlayStation 5 allows you to play in 4K / 120 frames per second on the most recent games with Ray Tracing!

PLAYSTATION 5 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Sony did not skimp on the means and designed an overpowering machine to create a divide with the previous generation. For this, the machine is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU with 8 cores / 16 threads clocked at a variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz. Its GPU is composed of an AMD Radeon RDNA 2 and a variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz, 10.3 TFLOPS and compatible Ray Tracing. 16 GB GDDR6 at 448GB / s are integrated into the system memory.

The console has a SSD developed specifically for Sony and which has a storage space of 825 GB for a record speed of 5.5GB / s ! On the drive side, it has an Optical Ultra HD Blu-ray disc (66G / 100G) and an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc player, up to 100GB / disc. You will finally be able to watch your 4K movies on your compatible TV.

The video output offers an External HDMI 2.1 4K 120Hz port and can reach 8K with VRR. The audio features the latest Sony technologies with the 3D AudioTech “Tempest” chip developed specifically for the PS5 system.

Weighing 4.5Kg, its dimensions are 390mm x 104mm x 260mm in version with reader. The digital version is a little lighter with its 3.9Kg. Finally, on the connectivity side, the Sony console is rather well supplied with a USB Type-A (Hi-Speed ​​USB) port, a USB Type-A port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10Gbps), two USB Type-C® ports (Super -Speed ​​USB 10Gbps), an Ethernet port and Bluetooth® 5.1 compatible.

The accessories

If you have a PS5 or want to get a head start on purchasing accessories, PS5 headsets, controllers or controller charging stations are available in stock.

