PSG, Thierry Henry: “Real Madrid? Mbappe is not doing anything wrong”

The former French international defended his compatriot as questions about his commitment to PSG continue to arise.

Thierry Henry has insisted that Kylian Mbappe does not “disrespect” Paris Saint-Germain, while he is still in contact with Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappé’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with the 22-year-old still not showing a positive sign regarding extending his current contract beyond the expiration date in June. 2022.

Goal reported that Real Madrid are preparing to test PSG’s resolve with a very high bid for Mbappe, whose commitment to the collective cause at Parc des Princes has been called into question, but Thierry Henry believes the whole situation has been exaggerated. The former France and Arsenal striker spoke to Amazon Prime about his compatriot’s situation: “ I don’t know what’s going on with Kylian Mbappé “.

“You can always speculate and say a lot of things. Me, what I see is that he’s always there, training, walking, running and trying to create chances for his teammates. He scores goals, I know that. He is a player who also honors his contract, he does nothing wrong and he is present on the pitch, so be happy “, added the top scorer in Gunners history.

Henry hopes Mbappé will stay at PSG





“As I often say, with an exceptional player, we are always looking for the little things that are wrong. I hope he will stay at PSG, I hope he will be good and we will see later for what the future will bring him because it is normal to evaluate things. But does he disrespect someone? No, I have not seen that yet. He is there, he is present and he is playing even good“, concluded Thierry Henry.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi remains confident in Mbappe’s willingness to stay at Parc des Princes, believing that the 2018 world champion has no reason to leave after Lionel Messi arrives at the club in form free transfer. The Qatari businessman believes any other club would be a step backwards for Mbappe, as he said after Messi arrived earlier this month: “Its future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team “.

“Well, we have the most competitive in the world right now. So he has no excuse for him now. There is nothing he can do but stay.”, Al-Khelaïfi concluded. Mbappe has racked up 174 appearances for PSG in all competitions since his transfer to Parc des Princes from Monaco in the summer of 2017. The France international has recorded 133 goals and 63 assists, while helping the French club win 10 national trophies and reach his first Champions League final.