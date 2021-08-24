



Game news Red Dead Online: Crime Always Pays

Each week, Rockstar unveils the program for the coming week. XP boost, possible gains, reductions and missions are therefore updated, offering new ways to get richer and progress. This week, we are continuing what was started a few weeks ago with the Blood Price update.

In other words, burglars and bandits have all the cards in hand to get rich handsomely in Red Dead Online. Blood Price contracts will indeed bring in double XP. compared to usual, while completing just one of these contracts will unlock a reduction of 30% on a card improvement of competence. Besides, without really explaining how or why, Rockstar says that players should find more Capital Bonds than usual, whether in people’s pockets or in coffers. The treasure hunters will be able to obtain a card by completing 5 role challenges by August 30. The second pass of the Club des Fins Tireurs is still active for 25 gold bars, and allows you to unlock various rewards. By completing all 25 levels, players will get enough to buy the next pass. Besides, those who buy the 4 passes will have free access to the second Halloween pass.

Weekly promotions Kladruber horses (-30%)

Role interactions (-40%)

Provisions and consumables (-50%)

Semi-automatic rifles (-40%)

Semi-automatic gun (-40%)

Cardigans, shirts and corsets (-30%) Buy Red Dead Redemption 2 on Amazon

Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com