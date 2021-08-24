Redmi Note 10 Pro: AliExpress responds in force to Amazon with a CRAZY offer 🔥

Amazon and AliExpress are fighting over who will have the best price on the Redmi Note 10 Pro. For Back to School, AliExpress is a step ahead with an offer that seems irresistible.

Since this Monday, it is a festival of good business that we find for Back to School. Amazon and AliExpress are fighting a merciless battle over the most popular products of the moment. Among them there is the excellent Redmi Note 10 Pro which is one of Xiaomi’s bestsellers. The entry-level smartphone (not so) sees its price drop on the 2 merchant sites.

Amazon started the hostilities by presenting an attractive flash sale on a Redmi Note 10 Pro with 64 GB of storage at 234 euros instead of 279 euros. But this Tuesday, it is AliExpress which responds curtly with an even better offer: the 128 GB version is displayed at a price of 219 euros instead of 299 euros. You will have to use the code FRAUG30 to take advantage of it. Be careful, the stock can leave in a few minutes at this price.

Whether Amazon or AliExpress, the two merchants deliver this Redmi Note 10 Pro from a French warehouse. You are therefore guaranteed to have it in a few days and at no cost. The two e-commerce players also offer a trial period for any online purchase. With the first, you have 30 days against 20 days for the second. Note that the 2-year warranty from the Asian manufacturer is included in both cases.





Why fall for this Redmi Note 10 Pro?

The Redmi Note 10 Pro no longer presents itself: it is the most powerful model of the recent generation unveiled by the Xiaomi brand. It has the big advantage of offering excellent value for money for characteristics that are more often found on premium models. Photo, autonomy, power… this smartphone stands out at all levels compared to other rivals in its category.

More concretely, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 6.67 ″ Full HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. These are characteristics that are generally reserved for high-end smartphones, and yet Xiaomi has managed to integrate them here. It is equipped with a selfie camera and a quadruple photo module with a 12 Mpx main sensor. Clearly, its photo offer is convincing for such a price.

For power, the Redmi Note 10 Pro relies on the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip, it is oriented towards gaming and will allow you to play your favorite mobile games (in addition to a smooth use of the phone for everyday life). Its powerful 5,020 mAh battery comes with 33W fast charging to recover half the battery in half an hour. On the design side, this model is simple, clean and quite modern.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a benchmark in the global smartphone market, it is often out of stock at Amazon, AliExpress or other online merchants. Discounts are very rare because the smartphone sells well at its base price. In other words, with the current offers from the two e-commerce giants, you have every interest in going for it.

