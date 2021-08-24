Restaurant tickets: return of the daily limit of 19 euros from September 1

By Caroline J., Cécile D. Photos by My B. Posted on August 24, 2021 at 12:56 pm

On June 12, 2020, the ceiling for restaurant tickets was doubled from € 19 to € 38, in order to help restaurateurs better overcome the health crisis. This increase in the ceiling for restaurant tickets will unfortunately end on August 31st. As of September 1, 2021, the daily cap of € 19 will therefore return to restaurants.

In 2020, employees who had tickets or meal vouchers found themselves for a time deprived in the face of the closure of restaurants, and the accumulation of their now useless tickets. In order not to lose these titles, and to help restaurateurs, the government had decided to raise the daily ceiling for restaurant tickets. 19 € to 38 € per day.

The Minister of the Economy, Bruno the Mayor, had added, on December 4, 2020 on RMC and BFMTV, that the doubling of the daily ceiling for restaurant tickets would be ” extended until September 2021 “. The extension of this measure should allow ” to give back 700 million euros of purchasing power to restaurateurs », Had indicated Bruno the Mayor.





A few days before the end of this exceptional measure, the question arises: will the extension of the ceiling for the use of restaurant tickets be extended after August 31? The answer is no. the September 1, 2021 will therefore mark the return of the daily cap of 19 €, its basic level, in restaurants. As a reminder, food stores were not affected by this doubling of the ceiling. As of September 1, it will no longer be possible to use these meal vouchers Sunday and public holidays, “except for employees who work on these days“, specifies the public service site.

Another change to come? The meal vouchers 2020 will no longer be valid from September 1st. Note, however, that it will be possible to exchange expired and unused tickets for free until September 15. To do this, it will suffice to return them to your employer, in exchange for 2021 meal vouchers valid until January or February 2022.

This payment, again capped at € 19, is a big blow for many restaurateurs. On BFMTV, Franck Delvau, president of the Umih (Union of trades and hospitality industries) Île-de-France, wanted this measure to be renewed: ” Yes, there was an effect. We have seen that the employees who are lucky enough to benefit from meal vouchers had very large stocks “After May 2020,” and when we reopened, they used them », Affirmed Franck Delvau.