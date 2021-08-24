Riders Republic: new trailer takes stock of customization

In the midst of beta, Riders Republic is highlighting its customization system in a trailer released yesterday. The video discusses the creation of the character but also the methods of obtaining different outfits.

Released by Ubisoft yesterday, this trailer for Riders Republic discusses for more than two minutes the customization of the character, the avatar with which the player will hit the slopes at high speed. First of all, Ubisoft indicates that there is an avatar creation at the start of the game. This allows you to modify the physical characteristics of the character as desired (color of the skin and eyes, hairstyle, etc.) . The editor indicates that it is possible to return to it during the game to modify certain aspects which are not the convenience of the “to ride“.

Second side of this customization, it is possible to unlock many outfits and accessories to dress the character. Bike, hat, pants … everything goes. Different methods are possible to retrieve the outfits. For example, some contracts with sponsors allow the collection of sets. Weekly challenges are also offered and grant exclusive rewards. It is also possible to buy clothes in the store with Bucks (game currency), which renews its collections regularly, but also with Republic Coins (premium currency). Finally, customization also involves equipment, each of which has a unique appearance and statistics (speed, acceleration, membership, etc.)





As a reminder, Riders Republic will be released on October 28, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS5 and PS4 but the lucky ones can hope for a beta access code that ends tomorrow.

About Riders Republic: