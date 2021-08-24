Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died this Tuesday, August 24 in London at the age of 80, announced his agent Bernard Doherty, deploring the disappearance of “one of the greatest drummers of his generation. “” It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Charlie Watts “, said in a statement his agent, specifying that he was “died peacefully in a London hospital earlier in the day, surrounded by his family “.

The Rolling Stones in Stockholm in 1965: Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Mick Jagger and Bill Wyman. © AFP

– Owe Wallin / KB / TT NYHETSBYRÅN / TT News Agency

A spokesperson for the artist had already announced in early August that he would not participate in the group’s American tour, scheduled for the fall, for medical reasons. In 2004, Charlie Watts was treated for throat cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, from which he recovered after four months of struggle.

One of the oldest members of the Rolling Stones

The drummer, who turned 80 in June, had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. With frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, Charlie Watts was one of the oldest members of the famous rock band, which saw the parade of Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood and Bill Wyman.

The reactions to his death are numerous this Tuesday evening and tributes are raining down. “Charlie was a much loved husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”, estimated Bernard Doherty. It was “the most elegant man in such brilliant company”, moved singer Elton John. “God bless Charlie Watts, we will miss you”, greeted Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on Facebook. Liam Gallagher, singer of the band Oasis, and the band Kiss, paid tribute to the drummer with a single “RIP Charlie Watts” (“Requiescat in pace”, rest in peace) on their official Twitter account.

“People adored him”, reacted on franceinfo the journalist specializing in rock Philippe Maneuver, paying tribute to a “rock infantryman” and “a humble soldier of the battery”.

