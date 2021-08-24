Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

Charlie Watts had been the drummer for the famous rock band since 1963.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on Tuesday August 24 in London at the age of 80, his agent announced, lamenting the disappearance of “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear Charlie Watts,” said his agent in a statement, adding that he “died peacefully in a London hospital earlier in the day, surrounded by his family”.

A spokesperson for the artist had already announced in early August thathe would not participate in the group’s American tour, scheduled for fall, for medical reasons. “Charlie has undergone a successful operation,” but his doctors believe he needs rest, he said at the time, without further clarification.

The drummer, who turned 80 in June, had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. Along with frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, Charlie Watts was among the oldest members of the famous rock band, which saw Mick parade. Taylor, Ronnie Wood or even Bill Wyman.

With his impassive face and his unanimously recognized talent for binary rhythm, he offered on stage the perfect counterpoint to the frantic swaying of Mick Jagger and the electric antics of guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

And while his friends multiplied “divorces, addictions, arrests and crazy shouts”, according to an inventory drawn up by the Mirror, Charlie Watts, the quiet, spent a serene life alongside Shirley Shepherd, his wife of 50 years, and their daughter Seraphina, at their thoroughbred Arabian stud in Devon, England.

“During fifty years of chaos, drummer Charlie Watts represented calm in the midst of the Rolling Stones storm, both on and off stage,” the British tabloid said in 2012.

The musician was not, however, completely immune to the group’s addictions: in the 1980s, he underwent detoxification with heroin and alcohol. But he claims to have completely dropped out. “It was very short for me. I just quit, it was not something for me,” confided this taciturn musician who survived throat cancer in 2004.

A jazz madman

Born June 2, 1941 in London, Charlie Watts comes to music through jazz. It was his neighbor Dave Green who introduced him at 13 years old. Thirty years later they formed the quartet “The A, B, C & D of Boogie-Woogie”.





“We listened to Duke Ellington, Chet Baker and Charlie Parker together and that was all we dreamed of doing,” this swing fan told AFP in 2011.

Self-taught in drums, the musician learns to play by ear, watching players in London jazz clubs. “I’ve never been to a school to learn to play jazz. It’s not what I like. What I like about jazz is the emotion.”

Throughout his career with the Rolling Stones, the one who held his drumsticks upside down while hitting with the big end, continued jazz in parallel. He recorded several discs under his name with a quintet (Charlie Watts Quintet) then a dixtuor (Charlie and the tentet Watts).

Indifferent to the prospects of separation from the group

After studying art, he worked as a graphic designer in a large advertising agency and played, for a fee, with a host of jazz groups in Copenhagen, then in London. He ended up being convinced in 1963 to join the Rolling Stones, then a small formation in its infancy.

“I am blessed,” Keith Richards said. “The first drummer I started with 40 years ago is one of the best in the world. With a good drummer, you are free to do whatever you want.”

But Charlie Watts has always displayed unwavering modesty. For him, “playing in an intimate jazz quartet and in stadiums with the Rolling Stones is not that different”. Over time, he became indifferent, at least on the surface, to the prospect of separation from the group.

“Announcing the holding of a last concert would not be a particularly sad moment for me. I will continue to be what I was yesterday or today”, he confided in 2018 to the magazine NME, while the band of septuagenarians was preparing a new tour.

The one who was dubbed as the twelfth best drummer of all time by Rolling Stones magazine honestly admitted that he had wanted to leave the band several times.