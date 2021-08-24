Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

A monument has died out. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died Tuesday August 24 in London at the age of 80, his agent Bernard Doherty announced. deploring the disappearance of “one of the greatest drummers of his generation” in a press release. The English drummer is “died peacefully in a London hospital earlier today, surrounded by family”, said his agent. A spokesperson for the artist had already announced in early August that he would not participate in the group’s American tour, scheduled for the fall, for medical reasons.

The drummer, who turned 80 in June, had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. Along with frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, he was among the oldest members of the famous rock band, which saw Mick Taylor parade. , Ronnie Wood or Bill Wyman. In 2004, Charlie Watts was treated for throat cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, from which he recovered after four months of struggle, including six weeks of intensive radiotherapy.





“Charlie was a much loved husband, father and grandfather”, greeted his agent. “We ask that the privacy of his family, members of the group and his close friends be respected in these difficult times”, he added.