Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is dead

Rock lovers in mourning. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in London on Tuesday at the age of 80, his agent said, lamenting the disappearance of “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” “

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear Charlie Watts,” said his agent in a statement, adding that he “died peacefully in a London hospital earlier in the day, surrounded by his family “.





A recent “medical intervention”

A few weeks ago, we learned that Charlie Watts would not participate in the American tour of the Rolling Stones in the fall for medical reasons. “Charlie has undergone a successful operation,” but his doctors believe he needs rest, said the spokesperson for the group, without further clarification. “We can not wait to find Charlie again as soon as he has fully recovered,” Mick Jagger tweeted.

The drummer, who turned 80 in June, had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. Along with frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, Charlie Watts was among the oldest members of the famous rock band, which saw Mick parade. Taylor, Ronnie Wood or even Bill Wyman.

Previously treated throat cancer

In 2004, Charlie Watts was treated for throat cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, from which he recovered after four months of struggle, including six weeks of intensive radiotherapy.

“Charlie was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” said his agent Bernard Doherty. “We ask that the privacy of his family, group members and close friends be respected in these difficult times,” he added.