Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is dead

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts performs at La Défense Arena in Nanterre on October 22, 2017. MICHEL EULER / AP

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80 on Tuesday August 24 in London, his agent, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement lamenting the disappearance of “One of the greatest drummers of his generation”. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear Charlie Watts”, is it written. The musician is “Died peacefully in a London hospital earlier in the day, surrounded by his family”.





At the beginning of August, the British artist announced, for medical reasons, his replacement by Steve Jordan during the tour of the famous rock group which is due to start on September 26 in Saint-Louis (Missouri) and end on November 20 in Austin, Texas. “Charlie underwent a successful surgery”, but his doctors believe he needs rest, his spokesperson explained at the time, without further clarification.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Charlie Watts’ jazz escape

Charlie Watts had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. With the leader, Mick Jagger, and guitarist Keith Richards, he was one of the oldest members of the group, which has seen Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood and Bill Wyman.

In 2004, Charlie Watts was treated for throat cancer, from which he recovered after four months of struggle, including six weeks of intensive radiotherapy.

“Charlie was a much loved husband, father and grandfather”, said Doherty. “We ask that the privacy of his family, members of the group and his close friends be respected in these difficult times”, he added.

More information in a few moments on LeMonde.fr.