Ryan Reynolds humorously explains Chris Hemsworth’s absence

Ryan Reynolds brought his pals to the set of Free Guy, but Chris Hemsworth was missing.

Ryan Reynolds never misses an opportunity to collaborate with his star friends or play little jokes on them. Like Hugh Jackman, who got his nod in Dead Pool, even if the two actors bicker gently on social networks. With his latest film, Free Guy, Reynolds had the opportunity to do a great reunion of friends by offering a little cameo to some of his friends. But he missed one: Chris Hemsworth. An absence explained with humor by Reynolds on his Instagram account.

The filming of Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy, was obviously a bit of a summer camp. Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman or Dwayne Johnson have come to pass a head in the zany footage worn by Reynolds. If you don’t have to blink at the wrong time to spot them all, the band of friends was together to offer him his dose of easter eggs.

Finally, missing Chris Hemsworth, who was quick to comment on the series of photos published by Reynolds, where he poses with his friends who came to lend him a hand on the set of Free Guy, under which appears the legend: “This film is about friendship. And friendship, in its simplest form, is about moving. While I don’t have pictures of everyone, here’s for all the amazing buddies who came out for this movie. “

“I don’t really have time for your Ryan video game thing”





A nice touch to which Hemsworth replied: No worries homie, it was the least I could do. A little snub to Reynolds who wouldn’t have invited him ? Not sure, given the way the actor Dead Pool replied to his Australian colleague: [Chris] Evans said you weren’t ready for the camera no matter what.

A fun little verbal game, although the real reason for Hemsworth’s absence is probably simpler: a schedule conflict. The actor playing Thor was filming for Tyler rake around the period when Free Guy was filmed. Because we must not forget that the film by Shawn Levy was supposed to be released in theaters in July 2020, but that it was postponed due to the pandemic.

So no one seems to have been shunned and everyone is still friends. To dig a little deeper on Free Guy, you can see how Reynolds’ suggestions transformed the movie. Otherwise, our review is right here.