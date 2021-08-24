Salah and several Premier League internationals retained in club! (official)

New puzzle in sight for the African selections, the African Football Confederation (CAF) and FIFA. In a statement, the Premier League announced on Tuesday that the 20 clubs of the English elite have jointly made the decision to retain their internationals who were to join a country considered as “at risk” for Covid-19 on the occasion of the next international truce.





“Premier League clubs reluctantly but unanimously decided today not to release any players for international matches played in redlisted countries next month. The clubs move, which is heavily backed by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 countries on the red list during the September international window. This move follows FIFA’s current stance not to extend its temporary release exception for players to be quarantined upon return from international assignments.“, Indicated the press release justifying the position of the clubs by the 10 days of quarantine which would otherwise apply to the players on their return from selection.

The first 2 distorted days …

As indicated starting Monday by the Egyptian Federation, Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) will be concerned, as will his compatriot from Arsenal, Mohamed Elneny. The Zambian Patson Daka (Leicester) and the South African Percy Tau (Brighton) will not be able to escape it either, just like the Brazilians for example… The question will also arise for the Ivory Coast and Nigeria which all count two several players in the Premier League and who travel respectively to Mozambique and Cape Verde, two countries classified on the red zone by the British authorities. Morocco, which receives Sudan, also present on this list, should on the other hand escape it, just like Algeria and Senegal.

For the selections concerned, this decision will inevitably be difficult to pass since it somewhat distorts the first two days of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will be on the program at the beginning of September in Africa and which it is no longer possible to postpone …