Samsung abandons the steam cooling system

Samsung should not integrate a steam cooling system in the Galaxy S22. In order to reduce the production costs of the range of smartphones, the South Korean manufacturer would fall back on the same cooling system as that used on the Galaxy S21.

In order to support the AMD GPU integrated into the Exynos 2200, Samsung has developed a new steam cooling system for Galaxy S22. This is an improved version of the vapor chamber used on the Galaxy S10. This device aims to improve performance, prevent overheating of components and preserve the integrity of the chipset.





Unfortunately, Samsung would have finally decided toabandon the project in order to reduce production costs. In any case, this is what Tron, a well-known South Korean informant, says on his Twitter account. “Steam chamber cooling will not be added at this time due to senior management’s desire to reduce manufacturing costs”, advance Tron.

Read also: The Galaxy S22 will be released in January 2022 and will not have a selfie sensor under the screen, it is confirmed

Samsung could recycle the Galaxy S21’s cooling system

According to the informant, the final decision is nevertheless left to the discretion of TM Roh, the current president of Samsung. If the leader chooses to lower costs by sacrificing the steam chamber, Samsung engineers will obviously fall back on the same cooling system as that used on the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra.

During our test of the Galaxy S21, we noticed that the smartphone rose rapidly in temperature during a particularly intense gaming session. The internal sensor measured over 40 degrees. This is also the case during our few days spent with the Galaxy S21 +. Under these conditions, the arrival of a new cooling system would not have been refused.

According to the leaker, the Seoul giant does not intend to integrate the active cooling system with fan recently mentioned by a series of leaks. Similar to the system integrated in many smartphones dedicated to gaming, such as the Nubia Red Magic 5G, it allows you to maintain the same level of performance for longer by dissipating excess heat more quickly. Pity.

Source: Clien.net