Samuel Le Bihan as a couple? His unequivocal answer

Samuel Le Bihan is a committed actor. At 55, he raises alone his daughter Angia, who is autistic. Endless dedication and a cause that is particularly close to his heart. He thus decided to create an association to support families who find themselves with a child suffering from this symptom. He devotes all his free time to it. Thereby, he probably doesn’t have time to find love. As he confided in the columns of We both, Tuesday August 24, 2021, he is single. “Which does not mean alone, but not engaged“, he explained. In addition to raising his daughter, he goes on filming. He ensured that being the father of a different little girl requires a lot of sacrifice.”It’s difficult to integrate someone into their story“, he confided again. It is for this reason that he does not want to impose just anyone in the relationship he has with his little Angia.

“Today, I have to really fall in love to be a couple, otherwise I don’t see the point. Sometimes I feel like a stay-at-home mom because I have so many things to deal with“, he launched again, laughing. Fortunately, Samuel Le Bihan manages to find the strength and the desire to continue thanks to his daughter who brings him a lot of energy and an impressive thirst for life.

Today, to bring him stability and confidence, they moved to Nice and his daughter no longer follows him on all his shoots. As soon as he can, he returns to her. He is relieved because he knows that she is happy at school as well as at home. “There are no tensions or reproaches. We learned to listen to each other, we have a very healthy relationship. “Thanks to Angia, he managed to become a good father and to review his priorities. He learned a lot from her and feels he has become a better person..

