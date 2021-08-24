Samuel Le Bihan single: finding love again? A real mission for this solo daddy

Waiting to see him again in Alex Hugo (France 3), Samuel Le Bihan is to be found on M6 this Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The 55-year-old actor is indeed on the poster of the new choral mini-series They were ten, adapted from the novel by Agatha Christie, and in which he gives the reply to Guillaume De Tonquédec, Romane Bohringer or Marianne Denicourt. If her professional life is busy, it is difficult to say the same for her love life!

In a new interview with the magazine We both of August 24, Samuel Le Bihan returned to his celibacy. The actor then nuances: he is not “alone, but not engaged“. In charge of the education of his autistic daughter Angia (9 years old), born from his past relationship with Daniela Beye, the actor can hardly reconcile family life, filming and romantic encounters.”I work a lot and I raise my daughter solo. It’s a lot of personal commitment, because she’s different, and it’s difficult to integrate someone into her story.“, explained the one who now lives in Nice.





However, the one who is also the father of Jules (25 years old) and Emma-Rose (3 years old), born from two different stories with the actress Patricia Franchino and the DJ Angie Vu Ha, has not totally given up to love. “Today, I have to really fall in love to be a couple, otherwise I don’t see the point, he added. Sometimes I feel like a stay-at-home mom because I have so many things to deal with. “Already last October, Samuel Le Bihan had mentioned” the fear “that his complex family life could arouse in his possible partners of heart.