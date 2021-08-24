Saudi investor secures Pagani’s future

Clearly, the Saudi sovereign investment fund Public Investment Fund loves the automobile. He who is already the majority shareholder of the American manufacturer Lucid Motors (in particular for the construction of the first factory) and shareholder of McLaren has just taken 30% of the capital of Pagani. A prestigious Italian brand already largely financially supported by private investment funds, but which can now count on the Saudi willingness to spend money acquired thanks to oil, to move away from oil and diversify activities.





Pagani retains the management of the company and the decisions concerning the automotive division, but the arrival of Saudi Arabia will allow the manufacturer to vary the activities with the arrival of a brand of lifestyle products, Pagani Arte.

Saudi funds are good news for Pagani who must now prepare for the future with the descendant of Huayra. Recall that the Italian coupe arrived on the market in 2011. Pagani benefit from a contract with Mercedes which supplies the M158 block exclusively for the Italian brand (we do not find this V12 anywhere else). And we do not know, for now, if the discontinuation of V12s at Mercedes will impact Pagani in the medium term.