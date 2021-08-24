Scarlett Johansson vs. Disney: Elizabeth Olsen supports the Black Widow star

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

Scarlett Johansson’s complaint against Disney continues to generate a lot of ink and make Hollywood personalities react. The latest: none other than Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Universe.

The Walt Disney Company France

At the end of July, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +, which the actress considers a breach of her contract. Since then, the two parties have been at war through lawyers, with shocking statements in the media.





While awaiting the outcome of this trial which is likely to make a date in Hollywood, several celebrities have supported the actress in her choice. This is particularly the case of Elizabeth Olsen, the interpreter of Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. In a cross interview with Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) for Vanity Fair, the young woman said about the complaint of her sidekick Avenger:

I think she’s so strong, and literally when I read that I was like ‘Good job, Scarlett’.

And Jason Sudeikis to confirm: “It’s badass, appropriate and it fits the character.”

A WORRIED ACTRESS

More generally, Elizabeth Olsen gave her take on changes in film distribution following the COVID crisis with more and more direct streaming releases:

“I worry about a lot of things. I don’t worry about Scarlett. But I’m afraid that small films will lose the opportunity to be seen in the cinema (…). I’m worried about that, and the people who have to keep these theaters alive. And I don’t know how it works, financially, for them.“

And to add: “But when it comes to the actors and their salaries, everything is based on contracts. So either it’s in the contract or it’s not.“And this is the whole issue of the trial of Scarlett Johansson who ensures that his contract was not respected while Disney claims the opposite …

