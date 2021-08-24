Semiconductors: automotive production slows down

The semiconductor shortage, the result of a combination of factors linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to hit the automotive industry, already the first industrial victim of the shortage of electronic components in early 2021. The post-summer recovery This promises to be dull for a sector that sees vehicle prices soar, especially on the second-hand side.

Bottling in the supply chain

Toyota announced on August 19, 2021 that it will bring “Adjustments” to its vehicle production in Japan in September due to component shortages stemming from a spread of the Delta variant of the virus in Southeast Asia. The multiplication of the number of cases is leading some semiconductor manufacturers to temporarily suspend their operations at their own production sites, creating a bottleneck in the supply chain at the automotive level, whose vehicles are equipped with ever more electronic components.

According to Nikkei, the Japanese manufacturer, so far relatively spared from the shortage of components due to larger reserves, will reduce its production by no less than 40% compared to its previous forecasts, in Japan, but also in the United States, in Europe and other Asian countries. Or 500,000 vehicles instead of 900,000 next month and the lowest forecasts since May 2020.

The suspension will affect 14 factories and will affect vehicles such as RAV4s, Prius or Land Cruisers. Beyond September, production forecasts will depend on the evolution of the health situation in the region, said a spokesperson for the company. Toyota, the world’s leading manufacturer in terms of production volume (second in terms of turnover), however, maintains its forecast of 9.3 million vehicles produced over one year in March 2022.

An offer of electronic chips “Volatile and restricted”

Volkswagen, the world’s second-largest manufacturer in terms of production, has also warned that it may slow down its operations in the face of the consequences of the pandemic. “We currently expect the supply of microchips in the third quarter to be very volatile and tight”, a spokesperson told Reuters. At the Audi subsidiary, in particular, the resumption of production has been postponed for a week, according to Bloomberg. Volkswagen anticipates an improvement in the situation at the end of the year, a period during which the group also plans to catch up.





However, it should be remembered that, according to some players in the semiconductor industry, the global shortage of electronic components could last beyond 2022. In mid-August, Reinhard Ploss, CEO of the German semiconductor specialist Infineon, also confirmed that the chip shortage could even extend until 2023.

The start of stabilization in the second quarter of 2022

In the other manufacturers, the slowdowns are confirmed again. In July, Daimler said it had to suspend assembly line operations at its Sindelfingen, Germany plant, due in part to the suspension of operations at a chip supplier in Malaysia. The same goes for Nissan, which closed the doors of a factory located in Tennessee, also because of a strong spread of contamination in Malaysia. At the same time, BMW was also stopping at three of its factories in Germany and one in Great Britain for similar reasons.

Ford, for its part, announced a one-week shutdown, starting August 23, on the assembly lines of its F-150 pickup in Kansas City. General Motors had (again) done the same earlier in August, shutting down three pickup production plants in North America. Honda also warned that the shortage of components could once again affect its activity, just like Hyundai, which anticipates an impact on its sales in the third quarter of 2021. Stellantis, finally, shut down two French factories from August 23 to 27. .

From a global perspective, over the whole of 2021, the auto industry could produce between 6.3 million and 7.1 million fewer vehicles than initial estimates due to the shortage of electronic components, according to IHS Markit. “We expect the fourth quarter [2021, NDLR] experience continuous disruptions and these disruptions spill over into the first quarter of 2022 ”, notes analyst Mark Fulthorpe. “The second quarter of 2022 could be the time when we will see a stabilization of the supply”, he continues, also anticipating a real recovery in the second half of 2022.