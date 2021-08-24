Series Mania back in Lille after a year and a half of interruption due to pandemic

After a cancellation in 2020 and two postponements due to Covid-19, series fans will be able to savor the return of the Séries Mania festival, one of the main ones in the sector, which opens Thursday August 26 in Lille and its region. (Amiens, Dunkirk, Lens, Tourcoing, Wallers-Arenberg), but also on the Internet, until September 2, 2021. On the program, nearly 60 new series from 21 countries will be presented.

In addition to the eight-day screenings, there will be educational workshops, events, signings and eclectic meetings with Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe and actor and director Olivier Marchal. The stand-up will be in the spotlight with the coming of many comedians (Kyan Khojandi, Agnès Hurstel, Alex Ramirès, Muriel Robin, Fadily Camara) and a Saturday evening dedicated to comedy series, presented by Nora Hamzawi.



The public will also discover exclusively new episodes of successful series such as season 2 of Mytho, in October on Arte, and the first volume of part 5 of Casa de Papel, in September on Netflix.

In 2019, the Séries Mania festival, intended by its creator Laurence Herszberg as a popular festival, free with a demanding program, welcomed more than 72,000 visitors.

At the same time, the festival, which is also available in a professional version, offers three days of meetings between players in the sector. On August 31, the “dialogues of Lille” will be punctuated by the interventions of the bosses of the main French television channels – with the exception of Canal +, support of the competing festival Canneseries -, of Banijay, world number one in audiovisual production, of managers of streaming platforms (WarnerMedia, Viaplay, Disney, HBO Max), European channels and political figures (European Commissioner Thierry Breton, Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot).

For this fourth Lille edition – the third, although canceled last year, had included a few online events – the French headliners will outnumber their international counterparts, depending on health restrictions. To get around the Covid obstacle, the festival will also be available on its platform where exclusive interviews, series and live encounters will be available.

During the opening ceremony, presented by Daphné Bürki and broadcast on Thursday August 26 from 7:30 p.m. on Culturebox, the American actress Audra McDonald (The Private Practice, The Good Fight) will receive the first Mania Series award. Festival-goers will then see the first episode of the British series as a world exclusive. Vigil with Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) and Rose Leslie (Game Of Thrones), a live investigation aboard a nuclear submarine.





It will also be the occasion to discover the jury of the international competition, chaired by the Israeli author Hagai Levi, at the origin of the series. Be’tipul adapted abroad and become in France the famous In therapy. He will be accompanied by screenwriters and producers Steven Canals (Pose), Mauricio Katz (The Bridge, ZeroZeroZero) and actors Thibault de Montalembert (Ten percent), Zineb Triki (Nadia El Mansour from Legends Office) and Désirée Nosbusch (Bad banks).

They will have to decide between eight series: an Italian (Anna by the writer Niccolo ‘Ammaniti), an Icelandic (Blackport), two Israeli women (The Echo of your voice, Jerusalem), a Turkish (Hamlet), a Norwegian-German (Furia), a Franco-Italian (Germinal) and a Danish (Suicide bomber).



The jury of the international panorama, which will award the Grand Prize and the Special Jury Prize among the 15 other competing series, will be chaired by the journalist and author Florence Aubenas who will have alongside her the American-Israeli author Ron Leshem (Beaufort, Euphoria), director Laïla Marrakchi (The Eddy, The Opera) and actors Lucas Englander (Parliament) and Linh-Dan Pham (Mytho).

In the French competition, several series are worn by stars of the big screen (Nona and her daughters by and with Valérie Donzelli, Miou-Miou, Virginie Ledoyen, Clotilde Hesme; Opera with Ariane Labed and Raphaël Personnaz, Rebecca with Anne Marivin and Benjamin Biolay) and comedians (Gold from him with Ramzy Bedia, Young and Golri by and with Agnès Hurstel, Marie Papillon).