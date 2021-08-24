seven dead at the nursing home at L’Orée du Bois in Saignes in Cantal

At the L’Orée du Bois nursing home in Saignes in Cantal, residents and nursing staff are more than 90% vaccinated. However, 33 elderly people and ten employees are or have been infected by the Covid. The first case appeared on July 18, but the origin has not been identified.

No total confinement for the Saignes nursing home

Since August 10, seven residents have lost their lives after contracting the virus, including three who were not vaccinated. If visits have been banned for a week, they are allowed again. And essential, according to Rémi Courbil, medical director of the association of Cantal Cities in the fall, in particular in charge of this Ehpad. “These people are physically and psychologically fragile, they need contact with their family, which is why we do not advocate isolation for residents who are not affected.”

The latter can indeed receive visitors, provided with a sanitary pass, in their room and by appointment. However, visits remain prohibited for all covid residents. At the start of the week, only four of them are still in solitary confinement. And Rémi Courbil wants to be reassuring: a majority of patients have recovered and have been able to find their families.

A 3rd dose to protect the most fragile

Moreover, according to him, it is time to administer a third dose to those who are most at risk, “they were vaccinated as early as January, which was a very good decision. But it is now necessary to make a third injection, due to the decline in immune protection.“





Because as Rémi Courbil specifies, the Covid is frequently an aggravating factor in the elderly, often suffering from several pathologies, and therefore more vulnerable. Currently, at L’Orée des Bois, tests are carried out every week, in the hope of stemming the contamination.