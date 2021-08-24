Several important employees slam the door of Blue Origin

Several important employees of Blue Origin have recently slammed the door, for reasons still unclear. If these departures do not put the company at risk, they could still have consequences.

But what is going on at Blue Origin? According to information obtained by CNBC and relayed by SlashGear, the company is apparently suffering from a real brain drain; the firm has reportedly recently lost “at least 17” engineers and other very important employees, who held critical positions for the company.

Most of those departures are believed to have come shortly after the much-publicized robbery of founder Jeff Bezos. According to CNBC, this list would include many managers assigned to very important positions in sales or relations with institutions. Ultra-qualified technical staff with scarce skills also slammed the door; this is the case of Dave Sanderson, one of the brains of the propulsion team. And there is even more serious for Blue Origin: among the resigners, we also find several senior officials and key engineers of the New Glenn program, the next generation of rockets developed by Blue Origin.

The company assures through a spokesperson quoted by CNBC that it “will continue to play a major role”In this industry. She also indicates that she has “great talents” to do it. And indeed, Blue Origin has a considerable pool of employees (more than 3,500); they will certainly be able to find talented people capable of taking over from those who have resigned. The speech is therefore reassuring, and the future of the company does not seem threatened. On the other hand, we imagine that the company would have gladly done without this wave of departures, for several reasons.

Inappropriate timing for Blue Origin

Because if they will certainly not be sufficient to derail the project, these departures could still cause delays in the design of New Glenn … and therefore a delay on the competition. A notion to which Jeff Bezos is allergic; Let us recall that delays of this kind had already caused the departure of the president of operations Terry Benedict last year. If such a scenario were to occur, it would be another huge setback for Blue Origin; the company has expended considerable effort in trying to seize the leadership in this new space race.





The other embarrassing point is the message these departures send. Indeed, some of the former employees went straight to the competition. The reasons for these resignations remain unclear at this time. But whatever they are, this observation reinforces the image of a company with unenviable working conditions; CNBC notes, for example, that on the professional network Glassdoor, the approval rating of Blue Origin employees is unflattering. An observation which recalls another company founded by Jeff Bezos, and which contrasts sharply with the approval rating of SpaceX … in which some resigning would have found a point of fall. Obviously, this is a more than debatable metric, but it remains interesting nonetheless.

“The HLS affair”, the straw that broke the camel’s back?

“The HLS case” could also have played a role. Like SpaceX, Blue Origin was expected to inherit a contract with NASA for the Human Landing System, the future lander of the Artemis mission. But against all odds, SpaceX’s company was the only one to benefit from the precious sesame. A decision that revolted Blue Origin; the company has since filed a lawsuit against NASA, which has crippled work on HLS. But Jeff Bezos may go out of his way, his team still has no guarantee of taking part in the return of Man to the Moon. It is possible that this uncertainty could have got the better of the motivation of some employees.

There is certainly no need to worry about the survival of Blue Origin, which should recover from these departures. But the general dynamic that is emerging is not the most reassuring; behind on its own schedule, snubbed by NASA which made SpaceX its darling and now disowned by some employees, Jeff Bezos’ team has decidedly badly negotiated the first corner of this race. It remains to await the verdict of his lawsuit against NASA; if he was in favor of the blue team, it could well put him back in the stirrup.